Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $134.00 price target on Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price target on Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,520.00 and a beta of 1.68. Roku has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $3,289,880.00. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,613,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,419 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 12.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after buying an additional 767,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after buying an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roku by 517.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after buying an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 24.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,276,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,248,000 after buying an additional 448,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

