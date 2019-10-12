Rockland Trust Co. Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

VGT opened at $218.50 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $223.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.56.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.8344 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

