Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 4,712 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. 22,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,483. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

