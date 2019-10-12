Rockland Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 933.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 933.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Equifax by 36.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Equifax by 57.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 122.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.92. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $148.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

