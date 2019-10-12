Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. CX Institutional boosted its stake in H & R Block by 233,089.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 65,265 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 651,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Northcoast Research lowered H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.63 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

