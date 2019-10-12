Rockland Trust Co. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

VLO stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $108.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

