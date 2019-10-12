Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Union Pacific by 666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,113 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.15.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 928,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average of $168.88. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

