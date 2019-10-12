Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 275 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 45.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

