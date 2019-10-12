Robert W. Baird Analysts Give FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) a $23.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 target price on FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information security company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FEYE. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura assumed coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,648 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in FireEye by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

