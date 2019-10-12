Robert J. Kammer Sells 6,500 Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $34,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $5.23 on Friday. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 51.32% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

HROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harrow Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

