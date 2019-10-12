Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Major Shareholder International L.P. Elliott Buys 2,548 Shares

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,891 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $18,701.99.

On Monday, October 7th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,551 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $15,168.78.

On Friday, October 4th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,130 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $10,927.10.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,951 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $18,534.50.

On Monday, September 30th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 3,462 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $34,308.42.

On Friday, September 27th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,253 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,665.18.

On Wednesday, September 25th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 781 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $7,833.43.

On Monday, September 23rd, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,127 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $10,943.17.

On Friday, September 20th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 3,181 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $31,173.80.

On Wednesday, September 18th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,820 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $17,999.80.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $480.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at $159,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter valued at $11,235,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

