RK Asset Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RK Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,130 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 5.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

