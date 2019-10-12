Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 60.5% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $360,658.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rivetz

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

