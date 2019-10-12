Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.99% of ExlService worth $45,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ExlService by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ExlService by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,913,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $70.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

