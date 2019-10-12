Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $26,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $139.77 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $145.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,134,129.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,758 shares of company stock worth $4,133,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

