Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 314,346 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.11% of AlarmCom worth $70,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 26.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

