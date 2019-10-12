Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Visa stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

