River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

CINF opened at $116.13 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

