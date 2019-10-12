River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $29,000 Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $24.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.