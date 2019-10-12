Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

RELL stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $61,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.