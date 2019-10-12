Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.68, 165,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 158,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.