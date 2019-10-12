Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the August 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.87. 100,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.64. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

