Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 159,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

