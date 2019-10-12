Reviewing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) & CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $4.74 million 196.58 -$66.60 million ($1.19) -11.97 CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($0.32) -10.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fate Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 1 15 0 2.94 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.75%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -934.70% -50.05% -35.63% CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.21% -29.54%

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Fate Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprises ZEVALIN, an ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In addition, the company engages in the development of a portfolio of 26 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate indicated for hepatitis B virus; and 4 pipeline ANDAs that are pending FDA approval. Further, it is involved in developing ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II studies for solid tumors, as well as various proprietary early-stage immune-oncological potential candidates in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

