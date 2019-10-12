Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:RECN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 122,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $440.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Resources Connection by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

