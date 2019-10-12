Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.04. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 27.80 and a current ratio of 27.80.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 239.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 64,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

