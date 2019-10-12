Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PGT Innovations Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

In other PGT Innovations news, insider Robert Andrew Keller bought 3,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $338,696.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,234,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,439,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,415 shares of company stock valued at $729,675 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 557,105 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 852,806 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 271.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 824,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth about $18,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.