Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXP. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

NYSE AXP opened at $116.40 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

