Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Associated Banc Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s FY2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASB. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

ASB opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $422,887. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $35,221,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 167.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 20.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,221,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,953,000 after purchasing an additional 379,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 621.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 49.4% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 355,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

