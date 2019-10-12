Request Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Request has a market cap of $10.66 million and $1.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinPlace, GOPAX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041133 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.06140988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000227 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00041366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016777 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, KuCoin, Kyber Network, Binance, Bitbns, WazirX, Bancor Network, COSS, Huobi Global, Koinex, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Mercatox, IDEX, Coineal, DDEX, Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

