Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RPT Realty worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 224.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.69. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 2.63%. RPT Realty’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

