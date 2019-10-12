Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 243,718 Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,718 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Teekay Offshore Partners worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 975,120 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 39,590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 633,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

Shares of NYSE TOO opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.15 million during the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 16.61%.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

