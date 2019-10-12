Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 188.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 731.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,665 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CPLP stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

