Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Longbow Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 69,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

