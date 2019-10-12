Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.15. Regis Resources shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 3,459,671 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.11.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Regis Resources’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In related news, insider James Mactier purchased 10,000 shares of Regis Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.14 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,360.00 ($36,425.53).

About Regis Resources (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

