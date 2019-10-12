Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given a $435.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $353.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $394.56.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $300.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

