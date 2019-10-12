Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.81.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

