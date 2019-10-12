Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.00. 196,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.81.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

