Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.51% of Re/Max worth $63,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,702,000 after purchasing an additional 128,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 88,122 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $542.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

