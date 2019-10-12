RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,118,000 after buying an additional 912,848 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,889,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 176,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,093,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 330,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,443,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

