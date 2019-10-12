Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Given a $215.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Raytheon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research cut Raytheon from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.11.

NYSE:RTN opened at $198.72 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 17,408.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,100,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,380.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,442,000 after buying an additional 817,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2,697.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,832,000 after buying an additional 503,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter valued at $78,321,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

