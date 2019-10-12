Raymond James Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSX. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $111.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

