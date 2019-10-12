Raymond James Lowers Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target to $14.00

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PUMP. Scotiabank set a $14.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,108,000 after acquiring an additional 100,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

