Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $172.82 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, QBTC, Nanex and TradeOgre. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $172.82 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00208887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.01033795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041196 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,616,940,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Cryptohub, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit, Nanex and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

