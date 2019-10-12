Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,400.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $342,868.00 and approximately $10,400.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00207831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.01036812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00087523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.