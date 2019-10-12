Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 30th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 167,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,313. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $100,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,490,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,955,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

