Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of RAND stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 152.87 and a quick ratio of 152.87.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

