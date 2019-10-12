Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ RARX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,256,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,112. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,505.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $267,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,479,624. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

