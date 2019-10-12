Quant Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Quant token can now be bought for about $5.86 or 0.00070076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Quant has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $70.75 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00401919 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011903 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001488 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008624 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

