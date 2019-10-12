Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the August 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Steven N. Bronson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,402.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven N. Bronson purchased 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,251.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,384.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,457 shares of company stock worth $548,246. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualstar stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Qualstar has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Qualstar had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

